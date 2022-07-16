BJP announces West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its Vice Presidential candidate

New Delhi: BJP today announced West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as BJP and NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate. This was announced by BJP president JP Nadda. The decision was taken during the BJP parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders attended the meeting.

Addressing the media, Mr. Nadda said, Mr. Dhankhar was born in a very humble family in an agrarian household in a remote village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. He said, Mr. Dhankhar worked tirelessly to become a successful professional before entering public life.

He entered public life after getting elected as a Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. He also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district. In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, where he made a mark as a People’s Governor, highlighting issues of public welfare.

Jagdeep Dhankhar completed his school education from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After finishing his graduation in Physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. Despite being a first-generation professional, he became one of the leading lawyers in Rajasthan. Mr. Dhankhar has practiced in both the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said NDA Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankar is known for his humility. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, he brings an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career with him. He said, Mr. Dhankhar has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. He expressed happiness that such a person will be BJP and NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate.