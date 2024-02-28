OdishaTop News

CM Naveen to Inaugurate District Science Center and Planetarium, Promoting Scientific Thinking

By Odisha Diary bureau

Amidst the evolving science landscape, efforts are underway to foster scientific thinking among students. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to inaugurate the District Science Center and Planetarium, marking a significant step towards promoting scientific education and curiosity among the youth.

