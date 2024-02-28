CM Naveen to Inaugurate District Science Center and Planetarium, Promoting Scientific Thinking

Prev Post
Vinfast Accelerates Into India: Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks A Major Milestone In Its Global Expansion
Amidst the evolving science landscape, efforts are underway to foster scientific thinking among students. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to inaugurate the District Science Center and Planetarium, marking a significant step towards promoting scientific education and curiosity among the youth.
Prev Post
Vinfast Accelerates Into India: Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks A Major Milestone In Its Global Expansion