CM Naveen Patnaik says, Bhubaneswar to have Bhawan in memory of Swabhaba kabi Gangadhar Meher

Bhubaneswar : Meher (Bhulia) Samaj met the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed the celebration of the death centenary of poet Gangadhar Meher and the construction of a building in his memory in Bhubaneswar, today.

The Chief Minister promised to fulfill this while honoring the poet’s valuable contribution to the world of literature and also a committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the chief administration secretary to celebrate the centenary of Swabhav Kavi’s death at the state level in 2024.

Besides, Everyone thanked the Chief Minister for the steps taken in the last 20 years to honor the memory of poet Amlan.

Further, the state government has taken various steps in memory of Swabhav Kavi, ₹ 2,090 crore work on the Gangadhar Meher Khrethi Irrigation Scheme is in progress. While Gangadhar Meher College of Sambalpur has been given the status of a single university , a plan to raise the standard of education has been implemented at a cost of 430 crores.