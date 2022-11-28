Global Technology Summit 2022 (November 29 – December 01, 2022)

New Delhi : The Global Technology Summit (GTS) is India’s annual flagship event on Geotechnology, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India, and held annually since 2016.

The 7th edition of the GTS will be held from 29 November to 01 December 2022 in New Delhi in hybrid format. The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Geopolitics of Technology’.

Over the course of three days, the World’s leading minds in technology, government, security, space, startups, data, law, public health, climate change, academics, economy, etc. will gather and debate the vital questions related to technology and its future: advantages and challenges of technologies, sustainability, emerging geopolitics in the technology domain, data for development, and ideas for India’s G20 Presidency.

GTS 2022 will see participation from more than 100 speakers across 50+ panel discussions, keynote addresses, book launches, and other events. Ministers and senior government officials from the U.S., Singapore, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil, Bhutan, the EU, and other countries will also participate in the Summit.

The inaugural session of the Summit would be a conversation of Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India on geo-digital and its effects.

More than 5000 participants from all over the World have registered to attend the Summit. Many thousands have accessed the GTS website. A large number of participants would be joining the conversations through the GTS Summit website and Carnegie India’s YouTube and social media pages.

For more information on the Summit, including agenda and speakers, and to register for virtual participation, please visit the Summit platform: www.gts2022.com