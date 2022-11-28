Craftsmen of Madhya Pradesh honoured with Shilp Guru and National Award

New Delhi : Mohammad Yusuf Khatri of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh has been awarded the Shilp Guru Award for the year 2017 for the conservation of the legacy of Bagh Print handicraft. Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Textiles Minister Shri Piyush Goyal honoured him with Gold Medal and Tamra Patra at Vigyan Bhawan Delhi. Shilp Guru Awards and National Awards for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 were presented at the ceremony.

Shri Mohammad Naseer of Dhar district was honoured with the year 2017 National Award for sari hand-block printing craft and Shri Mubarik Khatri for hand block print on bamboo mats curtains and Late Shri Pradeep Jharia and Shri Pawan Kumar Jharia of Neemuch district for extinct Tarapur hand-block printing art. Late Shri Pradeep Jharia’s award was received by his wife Smt. Anusuiya Jharia. Shri Mohammad Bilal Khatri of Dhar district has been awarded the National Award for the year 2018 for bamboo mat hand-block print. Union Textiles Minister Shri Piyush Goyal presented Tamra Patra to the National Award winners in the programme.

An exhibition has been organised at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi for wide publicity of the handicrafts of award winning craftsmen. For the next one week, the handicrafts of the award-winning craftsmen will also be displayed at the Art Museum in Delhi.