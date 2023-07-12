CM Naveen Patnaik reviews public grievance hearing program on July 11

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik yesterday reviewed the public grievance hearing program conducted by the Chief Minister’s office in various districts through video conference.



5 Secretaries Shri V.K. Pandian informed the Chief Minister that for the last two days he visited Angul district and collected information regarding the complaints and problems of the people. He said that 18,000 petitions have been received from people so far during his visit to various districts.



Chief Administrative Secretary Mr. Pradeep Jena said that steps are being taken in relation to the complaints and investigations received by the Chief Minister’s office. In review meetings by various departments, priority is given to solve people’s problems.



Chief Minister said that public grievance hearing is most important for me. “I want all the departments and district administrations to listen to the grievances of the people sensitively and solve them quickly. That’s why I have directed the Chief Minister’s office to go to different districts to meet the people and listen to their grievances. Our officers go to different districts, even block level and get complaints. Hearings are underway and more than 18,000 checks have been received from these programs so far.”



The Chief Minister said that the public grievance hearing process will be adopted under ‘My Government’ to gather information about how people’s problems are being resolved. From next month, the Chief Minister’s office will call the public and take their feedback on how their problems are being solved.