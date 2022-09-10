CM Naveen Patnaik launches FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Host City Logo of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Launching the official host city logo of Odisha for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022, CM Naveen Patnaik said that it’s an important milestone which also signifies the progress of women’s football. CM said, it’s a momentous opportunity for our State.

CM said that Odisha is emerging as a leading sports destination and the State is excited to host the best young female footballers from across the world, especially, the Indian team who will be playing all their group stage matches at the KalingaStadium.

Adding that the #IndianTeam makes their first appearance in a #FIFA women’s competition, CM encouraged the people of #Odisha to show their support in strong numbers at the stadium. CM also inaugurated a special initiative for school children, #KickOffTheDream #Football carnival.