CM Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for two Oxy plants in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone of two Oxy plants and liquid medical oxygen [LMO], pressure absorption systems in Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital [DHH] and Paradip through video conferencing.

The virtual foundation stone laying ceremony was organized at DHH attended by Minister Raghunandan Das, MLA Prasanta Muduli, MP Dr. Rajashree Mallick, collector S K Mohapatra, CDMO Dr Bijaya Panda, SP Prakash R, and officials from few line departments.

Expressing gratitude to CM attending public representatives, officials and minister Das said that the Jagatsinghpur DHH has received a new facelift after honorable CM has developed its bed capacity, other infrastructures, and today gifted two oxygen plants to establish, so he thanked CM. [Ends]

Related