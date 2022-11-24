OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Happiest Minds IT Development Centre in Bhubaneswar

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a major boost to IT ecosystem in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Happiest Minds Technologie’s Global IT Development Centre in Bhubaneswar with a capacity for 1000+ employees.

Image

CM said that the new centre will further strengthen Odisha as a technology resource hub of India.

Image

Inaugurating the facility, CM said that Odisha has been taking giant strides in IT sector in recent years. CM added, the growth momentum is accelerating in IT space with growing confidence of IT companies on Odisha as an investment destination.

CM mentioned that #Odisha is now fast emerging as a technology resource hub of India and creating jobs for the youth. CM added that the enabling environment, facilitation service and huge talent pool available here have turned Odisha into coveted investment destination.
Image
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.