CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Happiest Minds IT Development Centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a major boost to IT ecosystem in Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Happiest Minds Technologie’s Global IT Development Centre in Bhubaneswar with a capacity for 1000+ employees.

CM said that the new centre will further strengthen Odisha as a technology resource hub of India.

Inaugurating the facility, CM said that Odisha has been taking giant strides in IT sector in recent years. CM added, the growth momentum is accelerating in IT space with growing confidence of IT companies on Odisha as an investment destination.