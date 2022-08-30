CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates meritorious students of Odisha Model School

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik has felicitated the meritorious students of @OAVS_Official who passed Class 10th, 12th & JEE Main exams. During the event, CM asked the children about their experiences at the #Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and wished them a bright future.

Secy to CM (#5T) V K Pandian held discussion with students & sought feedback from them on how teaching can become more effective in these schools. While OAVs have been set up in every block, an Iconic OAV will start in #Bhubaneswar to provide quality education to children.