274 lecturers join state aided colleges in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Addressing the induction programme for 274 lecturers who joined State Non-Govt Aided Degree Colleges, CM Naveen Patnaik said that all the teachers will have a significant role in improving college education and providing a boost to #Odisha‘s higher education ecosystem.

During the programme, CM asked the new recruits to refrain from limiting the knowledge of students only to syllabus. CM expected political science teachers to help students to learn from society and understand the real socio-political issues of current society.

CM stressed on the need to have aware & responsive youth who can bring positive changes to society. CM said that #Odisha is now a leading state in higher education & steadily becoming a hub of higher education with top technology, professional institutions opening their centres.

CM said that Odisha Govt is keen to energise higher education and launched recruitment drives to fill up vacancies on a massive scale. CM also highlighted that the process of recruitment has now become faster and more transparent with application of technology.