CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated HUD Department as Odisha wins the ‘Fastest Moving State Award’ in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Housing & Urban Development Department as Odisha wins the ‘Fastest Moving State Award’ in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ and Berhampur Municipal Corporation for winning award as ‘Best Medium City(3-10 Lakh population) in Innovation and Best Practices’. He said that there is a sustained effort to make our cities clean and liveable.

Minister, Housing & Urban Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law received the prestigious award for the State and Collector, Ganjam for Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

It should be noted that Odisha’s 6 cities Paradeep, Barbil, Dhenkanal, Rajgangpur, Vysanagar and Chaudwar have been adjudged among the top 20 ranking cities in the East zone with 50K-1 Lakh population category.

