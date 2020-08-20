Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed Covid-19 situation of Kendrapara District with the Legislators and the Sarpanchs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, through a Video Conference, reviewed Covid-19 situation of Kendrapara District with the Legislators and the Sarpanchs and highly appreciated them for their sincerity and dedication in serving the people during such an extraordinary period. Expressing that he is proud of the noble work rendered by the Sarpanchs during the fight against Covid, Hon’ble Chief Minister declared to provide one ambulance with ventilator to each Block of the District. He also directed to issue ration cards to all the eligible beneficiaries who are not enlisted under State Food Security Scheme.

Chief Minister also praised the Sarpanchs as they have scrupulously exercised the power of Collector, conferred on them to take containment measures. He stated that their effort has become successful to bring the Covid fatality rate to 0.33%, lowest in the Country and recovery rate to 77% in the district. Hon’ble Chief Minister further stated that, Kendrapara has become a model district in managing Covid difficulties in spite of return of around 55 thousand migrants. He assured all possible cooperation to the district. Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, ACS, Health & Family Welfare Department, District Covid Observer, Kendrapara and Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) participated in the programme.

Related

comments