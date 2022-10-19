CM Naveen Patnaik attends Odisha Investors Meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Attending Odisha Investors Meet in Hyderabad, CM Shri Naveen Patnaik announced #MakeInOdishaConclave 2022 will be held in Bhubaneswar from Nov 30 to Dec 4. CM urged top industry leaders at the meet to participate in #MIO2022 & be a partner in #Odisha’s transformational journey.

CM said that #MIO2022 provides platform for industry leaders from across world to discuss roadmap for industrial development in coming years. CM said, ‘we want to build new relationships & strengthen old relationships. We want you to partner in #Odisha’s phenomenal growth story.’

Adding that #Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India & has consistently grown above national average in last decade & a half, CM highlighted pro-business reforms undertaken by Govt & asked industrialists to explore Odisha as potential destination for businesses.

CM added that #Odisha’s abundant natural resources, skilled human resources, progressive policies, & strong result-oriented governance provide a unique ecosystem. Odisha has been accorded the achievers status in recently released ease of doing business ratings by Govt of India.

Addressing industrialists, CM said, ‘as we enter into a new era of industrialisation propelled by advancements in technology & a philosophy of sustainability, we require a collaborative effort between the Govt, industry & people to ensure consistent growth.’ #OdishaInvestorsMeet