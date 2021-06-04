CM Jai Ram Thakur releases Official Video produced by HP Police

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today released the ‘Covid Mantra’, a Official Video produced by Harmony of the Pines, Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra here today.



Chief Minister, while appreciating the endeavours of the State Police, said that this musical video would go a long way helping the Covid-19 patients in their speedy recovery and also motivate the people of the State to opt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.



Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu apprised the Chief Minister that the video was in house production of State Police Department which has been produced to sensitize the people regarding Covid appropriate behaviour.



Speaker Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, IG Training J.P. Singh, IG Administration D.K. Yadva, AIG Dr. Monica and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.















Related