CM Jai Ram Thakur presides over Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh program at Balichowki in Seraj AC of Man

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today presided over the Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh program at Balichowki in Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth crores of rupees for Balichowki area on the occasion.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 4.94 crore Silk Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Center Balichowki and Rs. 87 lakh building of Government Senior Secondary School Ghaniyar. He laid the foundation stones of Rs. 1.51 crore reconstructions and remodeling work of Lift Water Supply scheme DPF Jufarkot and Rs. 98 lakh source augmentation of water supply scheme from Tirthan Khad for Thachadhar to Balichowki and other areas and inaugurated the Jal Shakti Division Balichowki.

While addressing a massive public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that during the last 75 years, unprecedented development has been ensured in every field in the state and Himachal has emerged as a model for other states of the country. The state has made remarkable progress in many areas including health, education, roads, food grains production, fruit production, per capita income and hundred per cent electrification.

Jai Ram Thakur said that development of every section and every area has been ensured in the state with the welfare schemes of the State government and the financial support of the Central government during the last four and a half years.

Chief Minister announces upgradation of Community Health Center Balichowki to Civil Hospital, opening of Primary schools in scheduled caste Basti Gothla and Kandi, opening of Health Sub-Centre in Shalbad area, opening of BMO office at Balichowki and upgradation of Government Primary School Thatta to Government Middle school.

Jai Ram Thakur said that SDM office, Sub-Tehsil and Tehsil office, BDO office, Employment sub-office and Treasury office have been opened here to connect Balichowki area with the mainstream. He said that Rs.12.60 crores construction of Mini Secretariat building at Balichowki, construction of Rs.16.27 crores Community Hospital building, Rs. 5 crores Sericulture Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Center and Rs. 121 crore drinking water scheme for Seraj and Balichaiki area and construction of bus stand was in progress.

Chief Minister said that construction work of 40 buildings of the Education Department was in progress in the Seraj area at a cost of Rs.98.25 crore. He said that in the last four-and-a-half years, 528 km of new roads were constructed in the Seraj area, tarring of 268 km of roads and cross drainage of 235 km of roads was also done. He said that Rs. 5 crore Balichowki Bridge, Rs. 26 crore Hanogi bridge, Rs. 15 crore Thalot bridge, Rs. 2.5 crore Ropari bridge, Rs. 8 crore Lambathach bridge and Rs. 87 lakh Suketi Khad bridge has been constructed.

Jai Ram Thakur said that during the present tenure, the State Government has ensured equal development of every area and section of the State. Seraj region was at the top in terms of politics and development, he added.

MLA Surendra Shourie also addressed on this occasion.

BJP Mandal President Bhagirath welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

Former MLA Delhi Manoj Kumar, Panchayat Samiti President Balichowki Sher Singh and Seraj Devender Rawat , Zila Parishad members Khem Daasi and Rajni Thakur, BJP Kullu District President Bhimsen Sharma, BJP leader Brigadier Khushal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, Representatives of different Panchayati Raj Institutions and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.