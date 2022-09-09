Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Participates in ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’

New Delhi : Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar participated in “Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan”, virtually launched by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu from Rashtrapati Bhavan through video conference.

The virtual launch event showcased India’s accelerated progress through the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) owing to commitment at the highest levels. At the ceremony, the President of India appreciated the tireless efforts of the healthcare workers, community leaders, and citizens for managing the Covid-19 pandemic and underlined the need to adopt a similar whole-of-society approach to eliminate TB from the country.

Video film on showcasing the initiatives taken by the Governor’s for TB Mukt Bharat was also displayed on the occasion.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar were present at the launch event along with Union Ministers, Governors and Lt. Governors, State Health Ministers and other dignitaries. The virtual event, also attended by state and district health administrations, representatives from corporates, industries, civil society, NGOs, and TB Champions, reiterated India’s commitment to eliminate the high-burden infectious disease by 2025, five years ahead of the global goal of 2030.

The President also launched the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative to ensure additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support to those on TB treatment, and encouraged elected representatives, corporates, NGOs, and individuals to come forward as donors to help the patients complete their journey towards recovery. The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal (https://communitysupport.nikshay.in/) will facilitate in providing additional patient support to improve treatment outcome of TB patients, augmenting community involvement in meeting India’s commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities.