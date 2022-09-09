CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stones of 9 developmental projects amounting to Rs. 51.08 crore i

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while addressing the massive public meeting at Sujanpur ground in Sujanpur Vidhan Sabha area of Hamirpur district today as part of ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of existence of Himachal Pradesh, announced Rs. 50 lakh for improvement of Sujanpur bus stand, Rs 50 lakh for construction of PWD Rest House at Sujanpur and opening of Sub Judge Court at Sujanpur.

Chief Minister said that today when the whole Nation was celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of freedom of the Nation, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its existence. He said that the main objective behind this initiative was to instill the sense of love, passion and respect for the Nation and also the State. He said that the State Government was celebrating this event in a befitting manner by organizing 75 events throughout the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the celebrations also aimed at educating the younger generation about the developmental, cultural and political journey of the State. He said that this was an occasion to pay our respect and gratitude to the leaders, doctors, engineers, teachers, employees, workers, farmers and above all the people of the State who contributed immensely towards the development of the State due to which Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a role model for other States of the country.

Chief Minister said that at the time of formation of the State, there were only four districts whereas today there were 12 districts. He said that in 1948 the per capita income in the State was only Rs. 240 which has now increased to Rs. 2,01,873 and literacy rate of the State has gone up to 83 percent which was 4.8 percent in 1948. He said that Hamirpur was the most literate district of the State. He said that there were only 228 kms roads in the State in 1948, whereas today there were nearly 40,000 kms roads connecting even the remotest area of the State. He said that there were times when the people had to cross rivers on inflated skin of buffalo, whereas today there were over 2325 bridges in the State. He said that major credit of this goes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who started PMGSY with an amount Rs 60000 crore as about 50 percent roads in the State were constructed under the PMGSY.

Jai Ram Thakur said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee always considered Himachal Pradesh as his second home. He said that whenever he got time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Manali for a day or two to spend a few moments of peace and tranquility. He said that now Prime Minister Narendra Modi also considered Himachal Pradesh his second home and has always been considerate towards the developmental needs of the people of the State. He thanked the Union Government in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular for sanctioning Bulk Drug Pharma Park for Himachal Pradesh. He expressed hope that this Park would prove a milestone in the development of the State and provide ample employment opportunities to the youth of the State. He said that projects worth Rs 10,000 crore were dedicated by the Prime Minister during his visit to Mandi on completion of the four years tenure of the State Government.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was about to complete its present tenure within the next few months. He said that this tenure of the State government has been dedicated towards the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden. He said that social security pension was being provided to about 7.50 lakh people by spending an amount of Rs. 1300 crore, whereas the previous State Government had spent only Rs. 400 crore to provide social security pension to about 4 lakh population of the State. He said that Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna of the State Government has provided a much-needed relief to the daughters of BPL families and Sahara Yojna for families with chronically ill patients.

Chief Minister said that the motto of the present State Government during the last about five years was ‘Gareeb Ke Kareeb Sarkar’ and initiated several welfare schemes for the vulnerable sections of the society. He said that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna have provided much needed relief to the needy and poor. He said that 50 per cent concession has been provided to women passengers in HRTC buses and 125 units free power was also being provided to the domestic consumers. He said that these decisions of the State Government were not going well with the Congress leaders, but now the same leaders were giving ten guarantees to woo the voters of the State. He said that people of the State would not get carried away by tall claims of the Congress Party and BJP would again form Government in the State. He said that Congress party has been completely wiped out from the country and now it was the turn of Himachal Pradesh to ensure ‘Mission Repeat’ of BJP in the State.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 9 developmental projects amounting to Rs. 51.08 crore in Sujanpur Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district today.

Chief Minister performed inaugurations of Rs. 12.63 crore Mini Secretariat building, Sujanpur, Rs. 11.39 bridge over Pung khad near Bahaleth on Hamirpur-Sujanpur road, Rs. 1.68 crore Rest House at Uhal, Rs. 58 lakh Veterinary Hospital at Sujanpur, Rs. 4.25 crore bridges over Bakkar khad and on Purli to Kujahalh via Jiana road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and Rs. 2.23 crore bridge over Pung khad on Khiah-Bhatera-Thaklana road.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of Rs.10.20 crore Government ITI at Utpur Rs.3.45 crore Primary Health Centre at Chabutra and Rs 4.67 crore helipad at Darla.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, while welcoming the Chief Minister, said that the State has made unparalleled development during the last 75 years. He also thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees for the area.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that India regained its old glory and place among the comity of Nations during the last about 8 years. He said that it was possible due to the able, strong and dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that it was possible due to the vision of Prime Minister that today the Raj Path, a symbol of slavery had been replaced with the name ‘Kartavya Path’, a vision of ‘New and vibrant India’. He said that India has today emerged as the fifth strongest economy of the world. He said that the eight years tenure of the Centre Government has remained full of achievements and not even a single case of corruption was reported during this period.

The Union Minister said that abrogation of article 370, construction of Lord Ram Temple at Ayodhya and removal of Triple Talaq was possible due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the biggest free vaccination campaign of the world was launched in the country due to the able leadership provided by the Prime Minister. He said that Himachal Pradesh has lakhs of serving soldiers in the armed forces and similar number of ex-servicemen due to which it is known as Veer Bhoomi. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi who has a charismatic personality and has been serving the people of the country with dedication and commitment with special focus on upliftment of downtrodden and poor. He said that Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park for the State were also sanctioned for the State by the Union Government which would prove a boon to the people of the State.

Vice Chairman HRTC Vijay Agnihotri, District BJP President Baldev Sharma, Mandal President Virender Thakur, Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Anjana, Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur Debasweta Banik, Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma were present on the occasion among others.