Himachal Pradesh : Ayurveda Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal presides over meeting of Governing body of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Regional Ayurvedic Hospital Shimla

New Delhi : Health, Family Welfare and Ayurveda Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal today presided over the meeting of the Governing Body of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Regional Ayurvedic Hospital Shimla.

Dr. Rajeev Saizal said that Ayurveda was the oldest system of medicine in India and many important steps had been taken by the State Government to promote it. He said that better facilities were being provided to the people by the department through Ayurvedic hospitals. Emergency services were also being provided round the clock at Regional Hospital Shimla. Apart from this, facilities like Shalakya OPD for eye treatment, Leech Therapy, Agnikarma and Kurcha Karma, Psoriasis treatment and alkali paste etc. are available here, added Dr. Rajeev Saizal. He also stressed on the need to organize camps to give wide publicity to these facilities.

He said that sufficient funds had been made available through National AYUSH Mission and State Budget for the up-gradation of this hospital. Rs. 62.68 lakh had been spent on oxygen plant and indoor section, eye section, modern equipment in laboratory and other equipments in the hospital. Rs. 10 lakh had been spent on the upgradation of Panchakarma room, dry sensing room and purchase of equipments used in Panchakarma etc. Apart from this, Rs. 2.10 lakh has been spent on renovation of hospital toilets and assistive devices for movement of differently-abled persons and Rs 2 lakh on fire safety management, said Health Minister.

It was apprised in the meeting that the benefits of Ayushman and Himcare schemes were also being provided to the eligible beneficiaries from time to time through this hospital. From the year 2019 to 2021, a total 556 people have been benefited under Ayushman Bharat and 944 people under Mukhya Mantri Himcare Yojna.

The details of the development works done from the budget approved in the previous meeting of the governing body and implementation reports of various decisions were also presented during the meeting. Apart from this, the income and expenditure details of Rogi Kalyan Samiti for the last three years were also submitted for approval. A budget of Rs. 34 lakh for capital works and Rs. 22 lakh for revenue work was proposed for the year 2022-23.

Non-official members also gave their valuable suggestions in the meeting. Dr. Poonam, Medical Superintendent of Regional Ayurvedic Hospital, conducted the proceedings.

Deputy Secretary Ayush Meena Sharma, Director Ayush Vinay Singh, Additional Director Tashi Sandup and other official and non-official members of the governing body were also present on the occasion.