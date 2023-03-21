CII Western Region gets new leadership for 2023-2024

Mumbai : Dr Praveer Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, has been elected as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region for the year 2023-24 while Ms Swati Salgaocar, President, VM Salgaocar & Brother Pvt Ltd. has been elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the CII Western Region for the year 2023-24. Their names were announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Western Regional Council held today.

The CII Western Region Theme for the year 2023-24 is The Next Phase of Globalisation for Indian Businesses

The major focus areas for the Western Region would be:

· Inclusive Global Value Chains for Resilient Global Trade and Investment

· Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility

· Digital Transformation

· Financing for Global Economic Recovery

· Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment

· Energy, Climate Change and Resource Efficiency

· Technology, Innovation and R&D

· ESG in Business

Dr Praveer Sinha, Chairman – CII Western Region 2023-24:

Dr Praveer Sinha is Chairman, CII Western Region 2023-24 and CEO & Managing Director of The Tata Power Company Limited (TPC, Mumbai), India’s largest integrated power utility. Dr. Sinha has nearly 37 years of experience in Power Generation and Distribution sector in India.

Prior to his present role, he had served as the CEO & MD of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), a Public Private Partnership with Delhi Government. He is a qualified Electrical Engineer and has done Master’s in Business Law from National Law University, Bangalore. He has also done his PhD. from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

He is a visiting Research Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA and is also a distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science, Ryerson University, Canada.

He is a regular speaker in various forums in India and abroad including World Bank, Niti Aayog, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rockefeller Foundation.

He is also the Co-Chairman of the CII National Committee on Power as also on various Industry bodies.

­

Ms Swati Salgaocar, Deputy Chairperson – CII Western Region 2023-24:

Ms Swati Salgaocar is Deputy Chairperson, CII Western Region and President, VM Salgaocar & Brother Pvt Ltd.

Swati holds a B.A. (Arch.) (Hons.) from Yale University, USA and an M. Arch. from Columbia University, USA.

Swati Salgaocar is a Director at the Vimson Group, founded over 70 years ago in Goa with business interests in mineral development (V.M. Salgaocar and Bro. Pvt. Ltd. – India and Singapore, and V.M. Salgaocar Sales International are in the business of mining, export and trading of iron ore), real estate (mixed-use real estate development in Goa under the brand name Altura Spaces), and financial services (Shivranjani Securities Pvt. Ltd. is Goa’s largest wealth management company and Pyramid Finance Ltd. finances small and medium enterprises).

The Group has recently diversified internationally through strategic investments in the Minerals Sector and launched Prospect Mining Studio (Accelerator to support sustainable mining startups in partnership with Newlab, USA) and Minception (Consultancy Services across the mining value chain). The philanthropic interests of the Group include sports (Salgaocar Football Club founded in 1956 has won several national championships, and its acclaimed Youth Development and Community Outreach Programs benefit over 600 children a year) and healthcare (V.M. Salgaocar Hospital is a not-for-profit, 120 bed tertiary care, super specialty healthcare centre).

She was the Chairperson of the Goa State Council 2022-23 of the Confederation of Indian Industry, a member of the CII National Committee on Mining and a past Co-Chair of the CII Startups and Innovation Committee (Western Region).

She holds several positions on Government of Goa Boards including Investment Promotion Board, Town & Country Planning Board and Tourism Board. She is a member of the Governing Board and Chairperson of the Campus Development Committee of the Goa Institute of Management.

An active investor in early stage companies, she also serves on the advisory boards of incubators like BITS BIRAC Bionest and AIC-GIM. She has also been the Co-Director of the Yale India Alumni Schools Committee since 2015.