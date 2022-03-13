Chilika MLA Attacked After Ramming Car Into Crowd In Khurda, Hospitalised

Khurda: Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev was hospitalized after being attacked by a mob near Banpur block office in Khurda district on Saturday.

According to reports, Jagadev allegedly ran his car into a group of people who had come to attend the Banpur block chairperson election. Following the incident, at least six persons including women and police personnel were injured.

Enraged of the matter, the crowd pull Jagadev out of his car and thrashed him brutally. Subsequently, he sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Banpur hospital for treatment. He has been shifted to Bhubaneswar for further treatment. Meanwhile, the locals also damaged his car and overturned it.

Following this, a huge police force has been deployed to maintain the law and order situation.

Speaking to media persons, IG Narasingha Bhol said that Jagdev is under Police custody. He is under treatment and will be arrested after recovering.

“We have taken serious note of the brutal act by the legislator. A DSP-ranked officer has been given the responsibility of the probe. Many people have recorded the barbaric incident in their cellphones. That electronic evidence will be brought under the purview of investigation,” said the Police IG.

Terming the incident as an inhumane act, Bhol said, “Six people, 10 policemen and two journalists have been injured and all of them have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The condition of three of them is stated to be critical. Arrangements have been made to provide them best possible treatment.”