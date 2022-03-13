Bhubaneswar: In a bid to encourage extra-curricular activities among students and hone their skill sets, the Utkal Univeristy will organise a three-day State Level Inter-University Literary and

Cultural Competition from March 15.

Students from all the 15 public universities will take part in literary events like essay writing in English, Odia and Hindi, debate in English, Odia and Hindi, quiz, drawing/painting and just a minute competitions. Similarly, students will participate in cultural events like skit, monoacting, classical vocal, light vocal, instrumental-classical/light and classical dance contests.

Winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs.30,000, Rs.25,000 and Rs.20,000 for first, second and third positions respectively. Governor and Chancellor Prof. Ganeshi Lal will hand over the

awards to winners in the valedictory ceremony on March 17.

While reviewing preparation in the presence of Registrar Avaya Kumar Nayak, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sabita Acharya has formed seven committees for smooth management of the literary and

cultural meet.

Programme Coordinator Dr. Mitali Chinara said all universities have completed their competitions and its final round will be held on Utkal University campus from Tuesday. Around

300 students and teachers from Berhampur, Sambalpur, Ravenshaw, Fakir Mohan, Utkal, Gangadhar Meher, Rajendra, Khallikote, Kalahandi, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo, Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, RD Women’s University, Odisha State Open University, Madhusudan Law University, NLU, OUAT, NISER and (IISER) will join the mega event.

While the Berhampur University earlier orgainsed athletic events, sports and games competitions are being hosted by Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) University at

Baripada from March 11 to 14. (EOM)

