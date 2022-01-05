Bhubaneswar: Chilika lagoon sees significant drop in number of winged guests this year. 10,74,173 birds of 183 different species sighted during annual headcount, a drop of 1,68,653 than last year.

The total number of different species of migratory winged #birds that thronged #Chilika Lake this winter season has substantially declined with the largest brackish water lagoon of Asia hosting around one lakh less avian guests as compared to last year.

A total of 10,74,173 birds of 107 species & 37,953 birds of wetland dependent species were counted from the entire Chilika Lagoon yday

Northern Pintail 1,72,285

Gadwall 1,53,985

Eurasian Wigeon 1,50,843