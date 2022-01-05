India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 147.72 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 96 lakh Doses (96,43,238) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 147.72 Cr (147,72,08,846) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,58,21,510 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,88,424
2nd Dose 97,24,352
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,86,432
2nd Dose 1,69,24,656
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 85,11,766
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 50,52,85,581
2nd Dose 34,12,84,803
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 19,52,45,545
2nd Dose 15,31,22,132
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 12,18,11,698
2nd Dose 9,65,23,457
Total 1,47,72,08,846

15,389 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,21,803.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.01%.

58,097 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 2,14,004. Active cases constitute 0.61% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,88,647 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.38 Cr (68,38,17,242) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.60% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 4.18%.

