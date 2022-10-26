Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate 3-day Odisha Travel Bazar (OTB) 2022 on 28th October 2022

Bhubaneswar: In order to champion Tourism in Odisha by forging networks and collaborations across India and globally, the Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will jointly host the 4th Edition of Odisha Travel Bazar (OTB) 2022 from 28-30 October, 2022 at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate this flagship exhibition on 28th October 2022.

The primary objective of Odisha Travel Bazar 2022 will be to create a platform for aggressive promotion of tourist destinations in Odisha to domestic buyers from India as well as in the international market. Strategic actions are being taken in this regard by the State Government to establish Odisha as a diverse tourism hub of global standards by pitching a refreshingly new vision of the state.

The event will focus on B2B meetings between Tourism Fraternity of Odisha (Sellers) with Domestic Tour Operators (DTOs) & Foreign Tour Operators (FTOs) followed by familiarization trips to various tourism destinations of Odisha. B2G Meetings with Investors and Airline Operators have also been planned during the event. Sellers will get a chance to exhibit their products over the 3-day exhibition which will be held at Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar.

About 25 Foreign Tour Operators from countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Tanzania, Thailand and Vietnam will be participating in the 4th Edition of Odisha Travel Bazar. Similarly, 82 buyers from cities like Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chandrapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Mangalagiri, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, New Delhi and NCR, Panjim, Pune, Raipur, Rohtak, Siliguri, Surendra Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam will be taking part in the event.

In this regard, a Press Conference was organized today at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon, Bhubaneswar. Shri Aswini Kumar Patra, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Excise, Govt. of Odisha spoke to the media and highlighted the efforts being made by Odisha Tourism to boost tourist footfalls, and the need for proactive partnership of stakeholders of travel and tourism industry to popularize unexplored destinations of the state.

Shri Surendra Kumar IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Tourism, Shri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav IAS, Director, Dept. of Tourism, Shri Ansuman Rath OAS, OSD, Dept. of Tourism and Shri J.K. Mohanty, Co-Chairman, FICCI Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Committee and CMD, Swosti Hotels also addressed the media personnel and spoke on the importance of Odisha Travel Bazaar with regard to providing a platform for interacting with stakeholders of travel & tourism industry from across the globe and also to help them in experiencing the tourism products of the state thus resulting in efficient marketing of Odisha to the target audience, be it the travel community or the investors.