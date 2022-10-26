India made remarkable progress through its Digitalization Mission, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized that India has embarked on the path of a self-reliant economy and therefore has been successful in mitigating the negative effects of the pandemic.

She said that despite exogenous threats, India’s well-targeted policy mix, accompanied by major structural reforms and sound external balance sheet, have aided its growth to remain resilient.

Mrs. Sitharaman said this while addressing the 7th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) via video conference from New Delhi today.

Addressing the theme ‘Financing Infrastructure in a Crisis-Prone World’, Mrs. Sitharaman appreciated AIIB for its continued commitment and dedication to assist members and for providing high-quality development finance.

She also underscored the remarkable progress India has made through its Digitalization Mission, utilizing technology to facilitate social protection and boost financial inclusion.

The Finance Minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively leading India’s climate change response efforts through various programs such as ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ and among many others.

AIR correspondent reports that every year at the Annual Meeting, the Board of Governors meets to take key decisions on important matters relating to AIIB, and its future vision.

India is a Founding Member and the second-largest shareholder in AIIB. India also has the largest project portfolio within AIIB. The theme of this year’s Annual Meeting was ‘Sustainable Infrastructure Toward a Connected World’