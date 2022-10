Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and said that he played a pivotal role in integrating India into a powerful and progressive nation.

Patnaik tweeted, “Humble tributes to the Iron Man of India, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary. He played a pivotal role in integrating India into a powerful and progressive nation. His leadership and immense contribution to nation building will always be remembered.”