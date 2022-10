New Delhi : Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba deeply saddened over bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat and extends heartfelt condolences to the Government.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted, ” I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families.”