Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated various projects to accelerate the development of Western Odisha. Eco tourism, eco park, stadium, handicraft mall etc. have been laid in the public projects while sports complex, schools, millet processing projects etc.

The state government is giving special importance to agriculture, irrigation and industries along with land in western Odisha. Along with this, a separate scheme is being implemented for the development of tourism and handicrafts. Similarly, work is going on to give a new look to the shrines of Harishankar, Nrusinghanath and Maa Samalei.

About 10 thousand projects have been completed through Western Odisha Development Council. Opportunities for more projects have been created after council’s annual allocation increased to ₹15 crore. Special package for industries will be announced in the upcoming #MakeInOdisha conclave, says Chief Minister.