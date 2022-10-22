A business meet was held with Indian Ambassadors to Spain and Gautemala and various business organisations like FICCI, ICC , UCCI, OSME, OYEA and etc. In their two day visit the Ambassadors visited several textiles and cashew clusters in Cuttack and Dhenkanal District including the eclassrooms at BB High School Dhenkanal. They also visited the state of art World Skill Center and the Sea Food Park in Deras. The ambassadors expressed happiness in seeing the rapid development of Odisha and offered to help in securing a foothold in foreign soil for entrepreneurs and new businesses.

Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Ch Mohapatra, Secretary Industries Shri Hemant Sharma and Director ET&T Shri Reghu were present. The vote of thanks was given by Shri Subhendra Nayak, Addln Secy, Industries.