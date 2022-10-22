Odisha reports 57 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 57 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 21st Oct
New Positive Cases: 57
Of which 0-18 years: 8
In quarantine: 32
Local contacts: 25
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Cuttack: 4
3. Deogarh: 4
4. Gajapati: 2
5. Jagatsinghpur: 1
6. Jajpur: 1
7. Kalahandi: 1
8. Khurda: 8
9. Koraput: 1
10. Nayagarh: 4
11. Nuapada: 1
12. Puri: 1
13. Rayagada: 1
14. Sambalpur: 2
15. Sonepur: 1
16. Sundargarh: 19
17. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 74
Cumulative tested: 33769900
Positive: 1335808
Recovered: 1326105
Active cases: 448