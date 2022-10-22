Odisha reports 57 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 57 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 21st Oct

New Positive Cases: 57

Of which 0-18 years: 8

In quarantine: 32

Local contacts: 25

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Cuttack: 4

3. Deogarh: 4

4. Gajapati: 2

5. Jagatsinghpur: 1

6. Jajpur: 1

7. Kalahandi: 1

8. Khurda: 8

9. Koraput: 1

10. Nayagarh: 4

11. Nuapada: 1

12. Puri: 1

13. Rayagada: 1

14. Sambalpur: 2

15. Sonepur: 1

16. Sundargarh: 19

17. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 74

Cumulative tested: 33769900

Positive: 1335808

Recovered: 1326105

Active cases: 448