Chariots of holy trinity Lord Jaggnath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra reach Gundicha Temple

Puri: Chariots of holy trinity Lord Jaggnath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra reached at Gundicha Temple .

World famous Ratha Jatra (Car Festival) of Lord Jagannath at Puri has been observed, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol. Taladhwaja, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra was drawn on Badadanda and reached Gundicha Temple at 3.50 PM today. Similarly, Devadalana, the Chariot of Devi Subhadra and Nandighosh, Chariot of Lord Jagannath reached Gundicha Temple at 4.10 PM and 5.10 PM respectively. Entire observance was well planned, coordinated, disciplined and the rituals were performed with meticulous care.

Lord Balabhadra’s chariot Taladhwaja and Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana first moved for Gundicha temple followed by Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa. As per the Supreme Court’s directive, only 500 people including servitors pulled each chariot during the Ratha Jatra. The number servitors atop the chariots was also limited 10.

Servitors, security personnel all wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms during this ocassion.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that focus of the world will be on Odisha as Ratha Jatra is being held amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Hon’ble Chief Minister stressed that all need to be careful about public health while following tradition. He requested people of Puri to follow COVID-19 guidelines and ensure safety of their families.

Related

comments