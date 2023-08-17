Chairman, Central Water Commission Launches Mobile App ‘Floodwatch’ To Provide Real-Time Flood Forecasts To Public Using Interactive Maps

The Chairman, Central Water Commission (CWC), Shri Kushvinder Vohra today launched the mobile application, “FloodWatch” with the aim of using mobile phones to disseminate information related to the flood situation and forecasts up to 7 days on a real-time basis to the public. The in-house developed user-friendly app has readable and audio broadcast and all the information is available in 2 languages, viz. English and Hindi. Key feature of the app includes real-time flood monitoring where users can check up-to-date flood situation throughout the country. The app utilizes near real-time river flow data from various sources. The app also provides flood forecast at nearest location where users can check the flood advisory at the station nearest to them on the Home Page itself.

Other key features include forecast using an Interactive Map where users can check the CWC Flood Forecast (up to 24 hours) or Flood Advisory (up to 7 days) either by directly selecting the station from map or the user can also search for the name of the station in the search box. The location will be zoomed in on the map when the name of the station will be selected from the dropdown. The app will also provide State-wise/Basin-wise Flood Forecast (up to 24 hours) or Flood Advisory (up to 7 days) which can be accessed by selecting specific stations, state wise or basin wise from the dropdown menu.

Addressing the gathering after launching the app, Shri Vohra said “we are delighted to introduce “FloodWatch,” a mobile app that provides real-time flood situation in the country and flood forecasts to the public. The user-friendly app is available for download on Android devices, providing widespread accessibility to users globally. The app can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store. The app will also be available on Apple iOS soon”

“FloodWatch” app utilizes advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts. With this app, users can access essential information regarding flood situation in the country. The user-friendly interface will make it easy for anyone to stay informed and minimise risk during flood events.