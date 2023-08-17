Amit Shah to plant 4 Croreth sapling at CRPF Group Centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, August 18, 2023

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah will plant 4 Croreth sapling at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, August 18, 2023. Home Minister will also electronically inaugurate newly constructed 15 magnificent buildings of various types in 8 different campuses of CRPF. The massive, humane and one-of-its-kind initiative, Plantation Drive across the country was launched by the Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah on 12th July 2020.



Inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and under the leadership of the Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, the CAPFs have planted more than 3.55 crore saplings collectively across the Nation in a span of three years from 2020 to 2022. The collective target of planting 1.5 Crore saplings by all Central Reserve Police Forces was set for the year 2023, taking the total sapling-plantation to 5 Crore which will be an exemplary contribution of the CAPFs to the overall environmental protection efforts of the Nation. It will also be a symbol of true gratitude to Mother Earth.



A timetable was drawn up on the appropriate species to be planted in specified sectors and a nodal officer appointed for the purpose. It was decided that as far as possible local species should be planted and at least half of the total plantation be constituted of long lasting trees with a lifecycle of 100 years or more. Besides, care was taken that medicinal and environment friendly trees be preferred.



Besides staying true to its commitment towards maintaining internal security of the Nation and upholding the Unity and Integrity of the Nation, Central Armed Police Forces reiterate their firm dedication towards aligning its future endeavours in tune with environment protection, conservation and preservation.