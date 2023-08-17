20.27 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in the month of June 2023



The provisional payroll data of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reveals that 20.27 lakh new employees have been added in the month of June 2023.



Around 24,298 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in the month of June, 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.



Data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 20.27 lakh employees added during the month of June 2023, 9.77 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations which is 48.22% of the total employees.



Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.87 lakh in June, 2023. The data shows that a total 71 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of June, 2023. It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.



The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.