CEO, Odisha handed over the notification regarding the constitution of the newly elected Odisha Legislative Assembly to Odisha Governor

Bhubaneswar: Today, Sri N B Dhal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary & CEO Odisha along with senior officers of o/o CEO, Odisha handed over the notification regarding the constitution of the newly elected Odisha Legislative Assembly to Hon’ble Governor.

The ECI Notification and Odisha Gazette Notification were handed over to the Governor. Governor congratulated the ECI, the CEO and the entire election machinery in the State for conducting free, fair, accessible and peaceful elections. The officials of the Election Commission of India were also present on the occasion.