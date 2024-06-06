Adani Gangavaram Port Celebrates World Environment Day 2024

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today, conducted environment awareness programs on the occasion of World Environment Day. The primary objective of the campaign this year was land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. Throughout the period of May 30th to June 5th, the port took the lead in implementing several initiatives to promote awareness and contribute towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. The commencement of the celebrations was marked by a vigorous campaign to raise awareness about the harmful impact of single-use plastic and promote sustainable alternatives.

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited went above and beyond its own boundaries by arranging initiatives to clear plastic waste in nearby communities, thus contributing to a cleaner environment for everyone. An event highlight was the beachfront cleaning campaign, where volunteers worked together to remove litter and restore the pristine beauty of the shoreline. Additionally, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited arranged several educational competitions, including quizzes, essays, slogan writing, and drawing contests, to engage stakeholders and their children in meaningful conversations about environmental conservation. Additionally, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited organized a Green Walk, inviting participants to explore nature’s wonders and reconnect with the environment. Complementing these activities, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited demonstrated its commitment to reforestation by planting 2,000 saplings, contributing to the Adani Group’s ambitious target of planting 100 million trees by 2030.

Adani Gangavaram Port Limited’s commitment to environmental sustainability goes beyond World Environment Day. With a nursery of 100,000 saplings supporting its initiatives, the port has planted more than 500,000 saplings in its vicinity and neighbouring communities since 2022. By utilizing advanced mechanized cargo handling techniques, integrated dust suppression systems, and continuous monitoring through CAAQMS, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited maintains its pledge to safeguard the environment while promoting trade and commerce. In acknowledgment of its outstanding efforts, the port was bestowed with the esteemed Apex Green Leaf Award for Environmental Excellence in May 2024, highlighting its role as a leader in sustainable port operations.

Adani Gangavaram Port Management said, “Every year, we mark World Environment Day by renewing our dedication to safeguarding the environment and involving the community. This year, our primary emphasis was on land restoration, combating desertification, and enhancing resilience to drought. “Our land, our future” was our guiding principle. As we honour World Environment Day, our Port remains committed to spearheading creative projects and promoting a culture of environmental stewardship for the future.”