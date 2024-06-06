Prime Minister of Nepal Calls PM Modi to congratulate him on the historic third term

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. Prime Minister Prachanda congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his historic victory for the third term in the recently concluded General Elections in India. He expressed his conviction that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India-Nepal relations will continue to further strengthen.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister ‘Prachanda’ for his greetings. He fondly recalled the visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to India last year noting that they had then taken several initiatives to further strengthen traditional, friendly and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

Nepal shares deep-rooted cultural and civilizational links with India and remains a special partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The telephone call continues the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries.