IIT Bhubaneswar organizes plantation drive to mark World Environment Day

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, reiterating its commitment towards a clean and green environment, celebrated World Environment Day in line with the theme of the year, ‘land restoration, stopping desertification and building drought resilience’. To mark the occasion, the Institute initiated a massive plantation drive inside the campus premises and planted around 100 avenue plants, fruit-bearing and flowering plants.

Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar inaugurated the plantation drive. Among others, Prof. Rajan Jha, Head of School, School of Basic Sciences, Dr. Srikanta Patra, Professor-in-Charge-Horticulture, Dr. Tarakanta Nayak, Dr. Avijit Kumar and other officers, staff and students of the institute participated in this drive and planted saplings. It may be mentioned that this marked the beginning of a massive plantation drive, which aims at planting around 1000 plants in the next 2-3 months. Shri Kamireddy Visweswara Reddy, Horticulturist of the Institute coordinated the programme.

It may be mentioned that the IIT Bhubaneswar campus spanning about 943 acres area, is home to more than 50,000 evergreen and deciduous flower and fruit-bearing trees. The Institute has also taken several initiatives towards keeping the campus clean and green. IIT Bhubaneswar is highly committed towards protecting the natural environment of this place while developing infrastructure to convert this place into a hub of education and intellect. Since last two academic years, the Institute has successfully implemented the ‘Cycling Culture’ among the students inculcating in them a consciousness for both health and fitness as well as nurturing the nature surrounding them. E-rickshaw Service has also been launched inside the campus, which offers an eco-friendly mode of transportation for the students and the residents.