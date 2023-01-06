Central University of Odisha organizes Special Lecture on ‘Active Living and Sports for All’

Central University of Odisha, organized a special lecture Programme on “Active Living and Sports for All” on 05 January 2023. Prof.Jatinkumar Harjivandas Soni, Former Vice-Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University delivered the lecture on this occasion. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of CUO presided over the program and wished the lecture will help the students and teachers to lead active living lifestyle. He highlighted that sports, exercises and health should go hand in hand and offer people all over the world the chance for healthier, happier and more productive lives.

Prof. Soni in his lecture explained how to lead healthy lives through promoting participation in sports activities. He highlightedthat active living can be achieved within corporation of physical activity into the daily life. An active living incorporates non-traditional opportunities for activity, such as opting for the stairs instead of the elevator, gardening or playing as well as participating in more traditional forms of physical activity, such as walking, exercise classes and sports. Certainly, the knowledge and wisdom of Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi and Prof. Soni on “Active Living and Sports for All” was highly appreciated by the august gathering. Prof. Sony answered questions of enthusiastic participants

A large number of participants including students, visiting professors, faculty members, staff and the PRO, CUO joined the programme and interacted with the esteemed speaker of the program. The program was coordinated by Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, HoD I/c, Dept. of Education &DSW I/c of the CUO. A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr.Phagunath Bhoi, PRO of CUO.