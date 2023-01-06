Severe cold wave continued to sweep Rajasthan. In Mount Abu, minimum temperature recorded at minus one and Jobner in Jaipur district minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner and Sikar has been recorded at 0 degree Celsius. Churu 1.0, Fatehpur 0.7, Anta, 1.1, Nagaur 1.7, Banasthali 1.6 degree minimum temperature has been recorded.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over most parts of the state during the next 48 hours due to a weak Western Disturbance. There are chances of getting relief from the extreme cold wave, dense fog and cold day going on in the state from 8th January.

Due to the effect of Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of partly cloudy sky in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and surrounding areas for the next two-three days. However, conditions are not favorable for rain.