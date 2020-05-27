Central University of Odisha Introduces 7 new inter-disciplinary programmes

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha is planning to start seven new inter-disciplinary courses, namely Life Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Social Work, Psychology, Political Science and Public Administration and Public Health in the next academic year 2021. The proposal to start these new programmes was placed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. I. Ramabrahmam today at Eighteenth meeting of the Academic Council held at University campus, Sunabeda through online mode keeping in view of the social distancing norms of COVID. For the first time this high level meeting comprising 18 members, was held at University campus at Sunabeda, Koraput

Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, the Vice-Chancellor of the University welcomed the members. The special invitees included Er. Debasis Deb, Executive Director, HAL; Dr. Benudhara Sahu, Regional Director, RCMA; DRDO and Shri Sanjay Chawla, ADG, AQA. Highlighting the major issues before the committee, he appreciated the progress of the University. In particular, he praised the contribution of the former Vice-Chancellors.

The members of the Committee appreciated the efforts of the University while confirming the minutes of the Seventeenth Meeting of the Academic Council. Some key issues concerning the academic progress were ratified.

The Council approved introduction of seven new inter-disciplinary courses, namely Physics, Chemistry under the School of Basic Sciences and Information Sciences; Social Work, Psychology, Political Science and Public Administration and Public Health under the School of Social Sciences. An exclusive Centre on Public Policy Research and Sustainable Development was approved.

Highlighting the achievements of students of Academic Year 2019-20, the members appreciated the sociological upward mobility of a significant number of students who excelled in academics and moved up the ladder from different categories of cast based reservations to the general categories.

Appreciating the importance of Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2020) for attracting diverse group of students from all over the Country, the Controller of Examinations announced that nearly 12,000 applications were received for the academic year 2020-21 and hoped that the number will increase significantly before the last date for online admission i.e. June 6, 2020.

Collaborative arrangements were finalized in academics with frontline PSUs like NALCO and HAL and Research Organizations like DRDO and SC/ST Research and Training Institute of Govt. of Odisha. Of great significance was the approval of an Executive Development Program in Management for the working executives of these organizations.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the members that the University was likely to receive substantial funding for infrastructure development. Prof. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar and Ex-Officio Secretary of the Council proposed a vote of thanks.

