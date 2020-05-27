New Delhi: US President Donald Trump offers to mediate between India and China in border standoff. Trump took to Twitter to say that the United States is “ready, willing and able to mediate” in the matter.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute,” he said.

Trump’s mediation offer comes at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping had on Tuesday ordered his military to scale up the battle preparedness, considering the worst-case scenarios and asked them to resolutely defend the country’s sovereignty.

