Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Bhubaneswar Zone launches Iconic week

Bhubaneswar: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration of Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Bhubaneswar zone has launched Iconic Week which is run from 2022 June 6-12. In this regard a program was organized at IDCOL Auditorium, Bhubaneswar by Chief Commissioner of Central Tax and Customs, Bhubaneswar Zone.

Today, honorable Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi has launched Iconic Week celebration from Bigyan Bhawan, New Delhi which is live telecasted in 75 cities including Bhubaneswar. Along with this a Digital Exhibition is also inaugurated. At Bhubaneswar Chief Commissioner of Central Tax and Customs, Bhubaneswar Zone has provided facility for viewing the program via live telecast. All officers posted in the office located in jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar were attended the event.

Iconic Week inauguration consists of various programs which includes video on ‘Rupaya ka Rochak Safar’ in Hindi, launch of circulation coin with AKAM Design, launch of national portal- Jan Samarth on credit linked government schemes, Video Mayiree in Hindi and video pledge and rededication.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its revolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable PM Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0 fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi K Amrit Mahotsav commenced on 12th March 2021 which stated a 75 week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on 15th August 2023.