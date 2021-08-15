Celebrating The Glory Of Independence With ‘Mataram’

Mumbai: To commemorate the blissful occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India, three women Indian music composers have come together to create a vibrant patriotic song ‘”Mataram.” ‘Mataram’ is composed by Sangeeta Pant, Rajalakshmee Sanjay, Vijayaa Shanker, who head the panel of the Women’s Cell of the Music Composers’ Association of India. They are regarded among the leading women music composers of India and have many film and non-film songs to their credit. Released on 13th August, the lyrics are written by Sangeeta Pant and arranged, produced, mix-mastered by Sanjay Chandrasekhar.





The song has an ensemble cast of renowned singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Ram Sampath, Anuradha Paudwal, Shaan, Madhushree, Nandini Srikar, Hamsika Iyer, ARR Flautist Naveen Kumar, Guitarist Sanjoy Das, Raju Singh, Aksh Baghla a youtube sensation, Chandana Bala Kalyan, Raju Singh, Tapas Relia, Justin Uday from the advertising fraternity and other eminent personalities like Prasoon Joshi. The song features a popular younger breed of singers like Maithili Thakur, alongside upcoming female composers lending their voices as well.





The song has a special representation from Odisha as well. Singer/Composer Anurag Mohapatra from Odisha has collaborated in ‘Mataram’ as a vocalist.





Anurag Mohapatra is a singer/composer from Odisha. He is the first singer to be discovered by the musical maestro A.R Rahman in India’s first YouTube original ARRived featuring



Shah Rukh Khan , Shaan , Vidya Vox , Clinton Cerejo and many more.



Link to the song:

https://youtu.be/P7BqPYu_K3Y

