CEAT launches first-of-its-kind experiential rides with Royal Enfield rider clubs

New Delhi : CEAT Ltd, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, has launched ‘CEAT Discovery Rides’- India’s first experiential rides for Royal Enfield Rider Clubs across six cities. The rides are aimed at getting the people to enjoy the riding experience and discover new things simultaneously.

The CEAT Discovery Rides will involve two types of rides – Phase 1: Breakfast rides and Phase 2: Overnight rides. The Breakfast rides will involve riding to a nearby location for breakfast along with other fellow riders. The riders will assemble at CEAT Shoppes, get a tyre check-up done and commence the ride after flag-off. The first Breakfast ride in Chennai was completed in mid-October and got a very positive response from the rider community. The breakfast rides in the remaining five cities – Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ernakulam – will be completed between November and December. Overnight rides will happen in phase 2 and will involve a stayover at select locations with the opportunity to explore camping, photography, wildlife etc.

Speaking on CEAT Discovery Rides, Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd. said, “In line with our commitment to provide engaging experiences to our riders, CEAT is proud to initiate India’s first experiential rides for Royal Enfield Rider Clubs. The members of the Royal Enfield Rider Clubs share a common passion for riding and eagerness to explore new terrains and experiences. Through the CEAT Discovery Rides, we hope to reignite this passion for riding as they explore new exciting destinations and experiences. CEAT stands for safety and smartness and collaboration with such rider clubs also help in making these rides enjoyable while keeping safety as a critical pillar. We plan to launch more such initiatives in the time to come.”

CEAT is the tyre partner for many Royal Enfield bikes, which includes Royal Enfield’s flagship model, Continental GT 650, Classic 350, Himalayan, Meteor 350, etc.