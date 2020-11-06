CEAT exclusively partners with Royal Enfield for the launch of Meteor 350

New Delhi: CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, has forged an association with Royal Enfield for the launch of the Meteor 350. CEAT will be the official tyre supplier for all variants of the much anticipated motorbike. CEAT’s Zoom Plus range of tubeless tyres will be installed in the Meteor 350 bike. The association will further solidify the brand’s trust in CEAT and ability to provide its exceptional/remarkable quality tyres for the Meteor 350.

Recognised for its phenomenal cruising abilities on long routes, the Zoom Plus range provides world-class riding comfort on highways giving an additional peace of riding to the Meteor owners. Also, the design of the tyres enables the rider to maintain balance when cornering while the tread pattern on the Zoom plus range of tyres provides excellent grip on both wet and dry surfaces. The front and rear tyres are available in 100/90-19 Zoom Plus F and 140/70-17 Zoom plus respectively.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres said, “CEAT is absolutely thrilled to be the official tyre supplier of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Our long standing association with them reiterates our commitment to provide superior quality products. With time, our partnership with Royal Enfield has only grown stronger and we are confident that it will continue to be fruitful even in the future.”

In the past, CEAT has associated with Royal Enfield by supplying tyres for Royal Enfield Bullet Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet Standard/Electra, Royal Enfield classic 500 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

