CEAT celebrates World Environment Day 2022 with the `Seed Ball Making,’ activity across all its plant locations in India

New Delhi : CEAT Tyres, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturer, celebrated World Environment Day 2022 with the “Seed Ball Making” activity to raise awareness about the importance of conserving nature. The activity of Seed Ball making conducted across all CEAT Plants saw an active participation of more than 1000 employees from Nashik, Bhandup, Nagpur, Ambernath, Halol and Chennai plants.

CEAT has always prioritised the preservation and efficient management of natural resources and this year’s seed ball activity is one such initiative that supports the World Environment Day theme ` Only One Earth.’

As environmental concerns continue to rise, it is imperative that we strike a balance between natural and artificial resources. CEAT has aimed to make 15,000 to 20,000 seed balls and disperse them in and around the plant locations to bring down carbon footprint and increase the green cover.

Arnab Banerjee, COO – CEAT states, “With the ever-increasing concerns of the environment, it’s time we strike a balance with nature to reduce adversities for the future generation. At CEAT, our immediate goal is to reduce 50% of carbon emissions by 2030. We are working towards different mechanisms to increase the environmental footprint of the production and usage of our products.”

CEAT continues its commitment to sustainability ethos through various initiatives. It is increasing the green cover through tree plantation, awareness campaigns on Green Energy, management of E-Waste in residences among others. The event was mentored by Mr. Umesh Shinde of Vidya Sahyog Society. The company’s commitment to safeguarding nature is inspiring all of its stakeholders to help preserve the environment and live more sustainably.