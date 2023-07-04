CCI approves acquisition of Marnix Lux by Concentrix Corporation and shareholding in combined company by shareholders of Marnix Lux

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of Marnix Lux by Concentrix Corporation and shareholding in combined company by the shareholders of Marnix Lux.



The proposed combination envisages indirect acquisition of Marnix Lux SA (Marnix Lux) by Concentrix Corporation, and acquisition of approximately 22% shareholding in combined company by the shareholders of Marnix Lux.



Concentrix Corporation is a USA based publicly listed company. It is said to be engaged in providing customer experience services, a segment of Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services.



Marnix Lux is the parent company of Webhelp S.A.S. (Webhelp). Webhelp is said to be active in the provision of business process outsourcing services and specialised services.



Detailed order of the CCI will follow.



