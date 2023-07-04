Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh via video conferencing

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh via video conferencing. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone for the event where due to pressing engagements he could not be present physically. “The blessings and inspirations of Sri Sathya Sai are with us today”, Shri Modi remarked and expressed happiness that his mission is getting expanded today and the country is getting a new prime convention center by the name of Sai Hira Global Convention Centre. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new center will create an experience of spirituality and splendor of modernity. He said that the center comprises cultural diversity and a conceptual grandeur, and it will become a focal point for discussions on spirituality and academic programs where scholars and experts will get together.



The Prime Minister said any idea is at its most efficacious when it moves ahead in the form of action. He also noted that today, apart from the dedication of Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, the Leader’s Conference of Sri Sathya Sai Global Council. The Prime Minister lauded the theme of the event – ‘Practice and Inspire’ and called it effective as well as relevant. Shri Modi emphasized the importance of good conduct by the leaders of the society as society follows them. He said that the life of Shri Sathya Sai is the live example of this. “Today India is also moving while prioritizing its duties. Moving towards the century of Independence, we have named Amrit Kaal as ‘Kartavya Kaal’. These pledges include the guidance of our spiritual values as well as resolutions for the future. It has both Vikas (development) as well as Virasat (heritage).”



The Prime Minister continued, whereas there is rejuvenation of the places of spiritual significance, India is also leading in technology and economy. The Prime Minister underlined that India has now become one of the top 5 economies in the world which supports the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. He also mentioned that India is competing with the leading nations in the world in sectors like digital technology and 5G. The Prime Minister emphasized that 40 percent of real-time online transactions happening in the world are taking place in India and urged the devotees to transform the entire district of Puttaparthi towards a digital economy. He suggested that if everyone comes together to accomplish this resolution, the entire district will be turned digital by the next birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.



“The transformation witnessed in the country is a result of the contributions of every social class”, the Prime Minister remarked as he underlined that organizations like the Global Council are an effective medium to know more about India and connect with the world. Referring to ancient scriptures, the Prime Minister stated that saints are considered to be like flowing water as they never cease their thoughts and never tire of their behavior. “The lives of saints are defined by their continuous flux and efforts”, Shri Modi noted. He mentioned that the birthplace of a saint does not determine his followers. For the devotees, the Prime Minister continued, any true saint becomes one of their own and he becomes a representative of their beliefs and cultures. He said that all saints have nourished the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ for thousands of years in India. Even though Sri Sathya Sai Baba was born in Puttaparthi, his followers can be found worldwide and his institutions and ashrams can be accessed in every state of India. He said that all the devotees have connected with Prasanthi Nilayam irrespective of language and culture and it is this desire that weaves India into a single thread making it immortal.



The Prime Minister quoted Sathya Sai on the power of service. The Prime Minister remembered with gratitude the opportunity to interact with him and live in the shelter of Sathya Sai’s blessings. Shri Modi remembered the ease with which Sri Sathya Sai used to convey deep messages. He recalled timeless teachings like ‘Love All Serve All’; ‘Help Ever Hurt Never’; ‘Less Talk More Work’; ‘Every Experience is a Lesson -Every Loss is a Gain’. “These teachings have sensitivity as well as a deep philosophy of life”, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister remembered his guidance and help during the earthquake in Gujarat. Shri Modi recalled the deeply compassionate blessings of Sri Sathya Sai and said that for him, the service of humanity was the service of God.



The Prime Minister noted that in a country like India religious and spiritual institutions have always been at the center of social welfare. The Prime Minister said that today when we are giving momentum to development and heritage with the resolutions of Amrit Kaal, Institutions like Sathya Sai Trust, have a major role to play in that.



He expressed delight that the spiritual wing of Sathya Sai Trust is creating cultural India within the new generation through programs like Bal Vikas. Highlighting the efforts of Sathya Sai Trust in nation-building and in the empowerment of society, the Prime Minister mentioned the hi-tech hospital in Prasanthi Nilayam and schools and colleges being run for free education for years. He also mentioned the organizations associated with Sathya Sai that are working with dedication. He also highlighted that Sathya Sai Central Trust has become a partner in the humanitarian work of providing free water to remote villages as the country is connecting every village with clean water supply under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’.



The Prime Minister mentioned the global acknowledgement of its climate initiatives like Mission LiFE and the prestigious Presidency of G-20. He highlighted the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future. Mentioning the growing global interest in India, the Prime Minister talked about the world record created at the UN Headquarters where the most number of nationalities came together for Yoga. He also mentioned that along with yoga people are adopting Ayurveda and sustainable lifestyle practices from India. He also touched upon the return of stolen artifacts in recent times. “Behind these efforts and leadership of India, our cultural thinking is our biggest strength. Therefore, cultural and spiritual institutions like the Sathya Sai Trust have a great role to play in all such efforts”, the Prime Minister added.



The Prime Minister highlighted the ‘Prem Taru’ initiative where in the next 2 years a pledge has been taken to plant 1 crore trees. Shri Modi urged everyone to come forward to support such initiatives, be it tree plantation or plastic-free India resolution. He also urged people to be motivated by the options of solar energy and clean energy.



The Prime Minister lauded the initiative by Sathya Sai Central Trust of providing food made from Shri Anna Ragi-Java to about 40 lakh students of Andhra. Underlining the health benefits of Shree Anna, the Prime Minister said that the country will hugely benefit if other states connected with such initiatives. “There is health in Shree Anna, and there are also possibilities. All our efforts will increase India’s potential at the global level, and will strengthen India’s identity” he added.



“Sathya Sai’s blessings are with all of us. With this power, we will build a developed India and fulfill our resolve to serve the whole world”, the Prime Minister concluded.



Background



The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi. Prasanthi Nilayam is the main ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The Convention Centre donated by philanthropist Shri Ryuko Hira is a testament to the vision of promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony. It provides a nurturing environment for people of diverse backgrounds to come together, connect, and explore the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Its world-class amenities and infrastructure will facilitate conferences, seminars, and cultural events, fostering dialogue and understanding among individuals from all walks of life. The sprawling complex also features meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation.







